Previous
Photo 822
Shopping Istanbul
I couldn’t get over the difference between the old and the new - the city has some stunning architecture which fit in nicely with my b&w architectural theme this month
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2288
photos
175
followers
196
following
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th June 2024 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
Rob Z
ace
What a great shot. I love how you've coped with the posts and cars!
June 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Wow…
June 11th, 2024
