Photo 821
All shapes and sizes
Istanbul Uk is a wonderful contrast of the old and new - high rises complete with the likes of Dubai and the City of London
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
1
3
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2288
photos
175
followers
196
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th June 2024 2:02pm
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
gloria jones
ace
Super composition
June 11th, 2024
