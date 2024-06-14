Sign up
Previous
Photo 826
Istanbul by night
The area where we were staying was called Ortakoy, just 2 minutes walk from the Bosphorus, was filled with hustle and bustle until the early hours of the morning
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
3
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2300
photos
175
followers
196
following
226% complete
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th June 2024 10:48pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
lights
,
istanbul
Kathy
ace
The black-and-white processing gives this a real timeless look.
June 14th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
superb renee one of your best in a long long time
June 14th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@phil_howcroft
- thank you so much, the city lends itself to b&w photography
June 14th, 2024
close