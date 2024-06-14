Previous
Istanbul by night by rensala
Istanbul by night

The area where we were staying was called Ortakoy, just 2 minutes walk from the Bosphorus, was filled with hustle and bustle until the early hours of the morning
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Kathy
The black-and-white processing gives this a real timeless look.
June 14th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
superb renee one of your best in a long long time
June 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@phil_howcroft - thank you so much, the city lends itself to b&w photography
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
