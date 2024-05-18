Sign up
Previous
Photo 800
Misty
Shot in Slovakia when we were staying at a spa - this was the view every morning until the sun came out
18th May 2024
18th May 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2231
photos
174
followers
196
following
219% complete
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
815
797
798
816
799
817
800
818
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2022 6:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
misty
,
may24words
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous image.
May 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Poor Slovakia… beautiful photo.
May 18th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very nice. I love taking pictures in the mist. In fact we had it really misty this morning.
May 18th, 2024
