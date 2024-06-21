Sign up
Photo 833
Modigliani & Co
Wonderful exhibition of Italian artists and sculptures. The original of this one which is from Modigliani is unusual that it’s a portrait of a man - I rather like it in b&w
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
19
2
Themes
iPhone 13 Pro
21st June 2024 6:31pm
Public
b&w
art
milan
L. H.
ace
Wonderful pic!
June 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice capture
June 21st, 2024
