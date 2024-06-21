Previous
Modigliani & Co by rensala
Photo 833

Modigliani & Co

Wonderful exhibition of Italian artists and sculptures. The original of this one which is from Modigliani is unusual that it’s a portrait of a man - I rather like it in b&w
21st June 2024

Renee Salamon

L. H. ace
Wonderful pic!
June 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice capture
June 21st, 2024  
