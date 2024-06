MichelAngelo’s Pieta

We enjoyed a visit to the Sforza Castle in Milan today although it was very hot. This Rondanini Pietà is a marble sculpture that Michelangelo worked on from 1552 until the last days of his life, in 1564. The work is now in the Museo della Pietà Rondanini in the castle that was inaugurated in 2015 especially for this work.