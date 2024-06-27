Sign up
Photo 839
Reflections in Architecture (1)
So many buildings to photograph, I’ve picked two today, one in b&w, one in colour.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th June 2024 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
architecture
,
milan
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful reflections….you could imagine so much there.
June 27th, 2024
