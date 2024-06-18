Sign up
Photo 830
uniCredit Tower, Milan
The view on the way to our metro - the cloud formation was so interesting, I added a little drama to accentuate. Maybe a bit too much.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2311
photos
174
followers
196
following
227% complete
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
846
631
829
847
632
633
830
848
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th June 2024 10:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
milan
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic sky, offering such a contrasting shape and texture compare to the building!
June 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow, very dramatic
June 18th, 2024
