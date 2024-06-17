Sign up
Photo 829
Porta Garibaldi
Milan’s equivalent of Marble Arch - this is right near to where we are staying.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th June 2024 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
monument
Annie D
ace
beautifully composed and lovely architecture
June 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 18th, 2024
