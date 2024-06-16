Sign up
Previous
Photo 828
Bye Bye Istanbul
The sprawling city of Istanbul, shot from a ferry on the Bospborus ferry.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th June 2024 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
istanbul
Kathy
ace
A busy waterway. the water appears to be very choppy. A nice "newspapery" look at the city.
June 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great vintage feel pic
June 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful b&w!
June 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful BW
June 16th, 2024
