Art & Architecture - 8

Back in London this week, and in the pouring rain (and snow!), our group walked around the City of London to see some Sculpture in the City works. This one is by artist Jocelyn McGregor, the sculpture is called Earthing. The title references activities that reconnect you with the earth, and the form and materials are inspired by a crumbling mountain-top dry-stone shelter inhabited by imagined animal/human hybrids.