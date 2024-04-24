Sign up
Photo 794
Advertising
Staying on a matzah theme for those of you who saw yesterday’s post - tonight’s supper is matzah lasagna. Bolognaise sauce for Thomas and leek and cheese for me. A loose interpretation of today’s word of the day
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
24th April 2024 6:31pm
Tags
advertising
,
april24words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great display
April 24th, 2024
Karen
ace
Looks and sounds delicious!
April 24th, 2024
