Bunnie & Flo - Half & Half 5 by rensala
Sadly Flo has a really high temperature and Aaron and Thomas spent a couple of hours at A&E today as they are flying home tomorrow. So sad to see her so unwell, hopefully she’ll pick up with the antibiotics.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Renee Salamon

Pat Knowles ace
Such a sweet capture…..hope Flo is OK & soon back to her lovely self…..a worrying time.
May 5th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
awwww so cute renee
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute half and half. Always a worry to have a poorly little one.
May 5th, 2024  
