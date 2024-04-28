Sign up
Photo 798
Amble
Hmmm, another tough one today and as I didn’t go out, I’ve re-edited a shot I took last month posted in b&w. I think it sort of conveys the pair are ambling along.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh yes this works.
April 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Works well
April 28th, 2024
