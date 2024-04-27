Previous
Avian by rensala
Photo 797

Avian

Bird’s eye view of the foodhall at Mercato Mayfair in central London who have taken over a disused church
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Great pov and a lovely setting
April 27th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
What an interesting capture. There's a lot to look at.
April 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Quite a social event
April 27th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Well I guess reuse/repurpose is a good thing. Probably more people will get to see those lovely stained glass windows.
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise