Previous
Photo 797
Avian
Bird’s eye view of the foodhall at Mercato Mayfair in central London who have taken over a disused church
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
218% complete
View this month »
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
793
794
776
777
795
796
778
797
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th April 2024 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
avian
,
april24words
carol white
ace
Great pov and a lovely setting
April 27th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
What an interesting capture. There's a lot to look at.
April 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Quite a social event
April 27th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Well I guess reuse/repurpose is a good thing. Probably more people will get to see those lovely stained glass windows.
April 27th, 2024
