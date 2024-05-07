Previous
Ceanothus - Half&Half 7 by rensala
Photo 807

Ceanothus - Half&Half 7

On a lilac theme today
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice example of half and half.
May 7th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely half n half fav!
May 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty shrub.
May 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Love this, the soft lilacs against the hard bricks! Great half and half!
May 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
May 7th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Ha -ha this could have been taken in my garden. it's lovely. Fav.
May 7th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
If I had taken this photo https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-05-05 from outside the house it would have looked just like this.
May 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@susiemc 😊 I have one too just outside my house but the one I shot today was in Hampstead - the brick wall struck me
May 7th, 2024  
