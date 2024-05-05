Previous
Map by rensala
Photo 787

Map

I fell in love with this map - it has all the ‘dolce’ sweet specialities of the towns in Italy.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Lol - that's sooo good, but sooo much temptation...
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Put a pin in the map to decide as they all sound good.
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise