Photo 793
Appetising
This is a specialty of my mum that we always look forward to eating during Passover - deep fried matzah balls served with data syrup. Savoury and sweet at the same time. Very naughty but just once a year, so no guilt whatsoever.
23rd April 2024
7
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2181
photos
173
followers
195
following
217% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2024 12:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
appetising
,
april24words
Phil Howcroft
ace
I had to google "matzah balls" ......sounds rather tasty Renee !!!
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks good
April 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Sounds tasty.
April 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks great!
April 23rd, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Looks delicious and twice a year is better. haha.
April 23rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous closeup image. Beautiful tones and bubbles.
April 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks delicious, and nice to celebrate with something special
April 23rd, 2024
