Appetising by rensala
Appetising

This is a specialty of my mum that we always look forward to eating during Passover - deep fried matzah balls served with data syrup. Savoury and sweet at the same time. Very naughty but just once a year, so no guilt whatsoever.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment.
Phil Howcroft ace
I had to google "matzah balls" ......sounds rather tasty Renee !!!
April 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks good
April 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Sounds tasty.
April 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Looks great!
April 23rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Looks delicious and twice a year is better. haha.
April 23rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous closeup image. Beautiful tones and bubbles.
April 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Looks delicious, and nice to celebrate with something special
April 23rd, 2024  
