Moon by rensala
Photo 783

Moon

Shot a few months ago on the street where we live, and re-edited- iPhone not the greatest on moon shoots.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
But it fits the word of the day.
May 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's just nicely, slightly abstract :)
May 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
The colours are beautiful together! Lovely full moon.
May 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very pretty renee
May 1st, 2024  
