Photo 803
Mop
I guess you can call this a mop of hair? Shot at Tate Modern Expressionist Exhibition yesterday. Kandinsky in the background
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
mop
,
may24words
Mags
ace
Very unique and impressionist style image!
May 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
An artistic hairdo?
May 21st, 2024
