Photo 610
Celebrate
Shot at a wedding in Puglia last autumn, I guess it was all a bit of a blur
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
celebrate
march24words
Corinne C
ace
Lol, still a story telling shot!
March 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
A beautiful blue blur!
March 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😀 good one
March 29th, 2024
