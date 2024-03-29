Previous
Celebrate by rensala
Celebrate

Shot at a wedding in Puglia last autumn, I guess it was all a bit of a blur
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Corinne C
Lol, still a story telling shot!
March 29th, 2024  
Diana
A beautiful blue blur!
March 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
😀 good one
March 29th, 2024  
