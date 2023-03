Art & Architrcture - 18

A Giacometti, of course, at the Kunsthaus. The Alberto Giacometti-Foundation holds the leading museum collection of works by the Swiss sculptor, painter and graphic artist Alberto Giacometti (1901–1966), comprising over 300 items. The collection spans Alberto Giacometti’s entire career from his earliest works to his very last, covering all main aspects and revealing many surprising facet many of which are kept in the Kunsthaus Zürich in the permanent exhibition collection.