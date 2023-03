Art & Architrcture - 17

The Equality & Inclusion Exhibition at Zurich HB station features artists from all over Switzerland for their personal artistic statement on the subject of equality and inclusion”. The 2 m high sculptures called “Advancines” were used as the foundation for the art work and over 100 ideas were submitted and an independent jury selected 30 projects according to strict artistic criteria. It’s a stunning and very thought provoking exhibition in a wonderful setting