256 / 365
Art & Architecture - 16
At the Kunsthaus in Zurich, Alexander Calder’s sculpture above the staircase
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1086
photos
158
followers
220
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th March 2023 3:13pm
window
sculpture
Mags
Interesting piece! Love how you caught the marble floor and windows!
March 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
A great contrast of the shapes of the sculpture compared to the straight edges and lines of the building.
March 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
March 16th, 2023
