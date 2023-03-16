Previous
Art & Architecture - 16 by rensala
256 / 365

Art & Architecture - 16

At the Kunsthaus in Zurich, Alexander Calder’s sculpture above the staircase
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
70% complete

Mags ace
Interesting piece! Love how you caught the marble floor and windows!
March 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great contrast of the shapes of the sculpture compared to the straight edges and lines of the building.
March 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 16th, 2023  
