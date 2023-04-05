In Convo - (5)

Previous
I loved the way these guys were really looking at each other in their very animated conversation. Which meant of course they were not looking at me. Spot the photographer in this one
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Another great candid shot a reflections to the left.
April 5th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Wonderful candid
April 5th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Like your style of sneaky pic taking.
April 5th, 2023  
