276 / 365
In Convo - (5)
I loved the way these guys were really looking at each other in their very animated conversation. Which meant of course they were not looking at me. Spot the photographer in this one
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely
ace
Another great candid shot a reflections to the left.
April 5th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Wonderful candid
April 5th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Like your style of sneaky pic taking.
April 5th, 2023
