In the Pink by rensala
275 / 365

In the Pink

Looks like I’m going to be alternating b&w and spot colour. I love how i start with an inkling of an idea and it then has a life of its own.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Great vibrant colours. I like the reflection sitting next to the girl.
April 4th, 2023  
