279 / 365
In a dream
The reflection in the train window looks so ghost like in this one.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
portrait
reflection
underground
sc
