A Certain Smile by rensala
A Certain Smile

This lady made me think of the Mona Lisa smile for some reason. And then one of my favourite songs popped into my head by Jonny Mathis. I haven’t heard it for years so it was good to get reacquainted.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=johnny+mathis+a+certain+smile+lyrics
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana ace
This is such a fabulous shot, great sc too. I too have not heard that song in years, thanks for the link :-)
April 11th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks - it’s like meeting an old friend isn’t it 😊
April 11th, 2023  
