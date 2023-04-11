Sign up
282 / 365
A Certain Smile
This lady made me think of the Mona Lisa smile for some reason. And then one of my favourite songs popped into my head by Jonny Mathis. I haven’t heard it for years so it was good to get reacquainted.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=johnny+mathis+a+certain+smile+lyrics&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-gb&client=safari&si=AMnBZoF7JT-QpjuFHJsQDfjWiAqMutkQWhNgI5KMjbCKYBYwkN1CXmJ9tpSg4VDHOYHSsE4rXoDijeRBkygFRFL3KY6I0jb7RxCri6Dk_QbU-nLqvvYMyjQc-kECEFfGc7LqEHyWkNT0OQylTvEfZjqcAiE60YUuIwZ7wsJT6JIeTbd8-HJUHZo%3D&ictx=1&ved=2ahUKEwig4IeBmaH-AhWFiVwKHYioAOkQjukCegQIFRAD#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:ec9199e1,vid:tmPVDtB_a90
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1163
photos
160
followers
223
following
77% complete
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
280
414
464
415
281
465
416
282
Tags
portrait
,
song
,
sc
,
title-95
Diana
ace
This is such a fabulous shot, great sc too. I too have not heard that song in years, thanks for the link :-)
April 11th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks - it’s like meeting an old friend isn’t it 😊
April 11th, 2023
