That Sly Look by rensala
283 / 365

That Sly Look

I wasn’t the only one having one!
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Maggiemae ace
Nice catch!
April 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great funshot! Are you in the tube daily now Renee 😁
April 12th, 2023  
Brian ace
LOL great candid
April 12th, 2023  
