Yesterday (When i was young) by rensala
Yesterday (When i was young)

This was taken of me at Club Med, Cancun probably in 1974 or 1975.

My favourite version of the song is by Charles Aznavour.

https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=yesterday+when+i+was+yiubg&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-gb&client=safari#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:fc3bb065,vid:7GtzB8cfkh0
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Amazing!!
August 25th, 2023  
kali ace
so hip and handsome
August 25th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Cool shot.
August 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
You need to change your tag for the Song title challenge -
songtitle-99
August 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh wow! Great hats!
August 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys not sure I can enter it, I didn’t take the shot
August 25th, 2023  
