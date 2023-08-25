Sign up
Previous
Photo 418
Yesterday (When i was young)
This was taken of me at Club Med, Cancun probably in 1974 or 1975.
My favourite version of the song is by Charles Aznavour.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=yesterday+when+i+was+yiubg&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-gb&client=safari#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:fc3bb065,vid:7GtzB8cfkh0
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
6
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
yesterday
,
songtitle
,
august23words
Lesley
ace
Amazing!!
August 25th, 2023
kali
ace
so hip and handsome
August 25th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Cool shot.
August 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
You need to change your tag for the Song title challenge -
songtitle-99
August 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh wow! Great hats!
August 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
not sure I can enter it, I didn’t take the shot
August 25th, 2023
