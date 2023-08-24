Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 417
Abstract X (24)
X marks the spot
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1568
photos
162
followers
197
following
114% complete
View this month »
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Latest from all albums
599
549
415
416
600
550
601
417
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
x
,
abstractaug2023
,
august23words
Diana
ace
What a great x you found! Well spotted and captured.
August 24th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
- it was on a railing, I mucked about with it to add the curves. And then blended it with a floral b&w. It’s a bit ‘hey presto’
August 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close