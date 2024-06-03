Previous
Shadows (3) by rensala
Shadows (3)

This home caught my attention last month both because of the beautiful shadows and also the pops of red peeking through them.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beautiful dappled light and shadows on that red door.
June 3rd, 2024  
Very appropriate colour for this door in what looks tl be a grand building
June 3rd, 2024  
An interesting combination of shadows and the popping red.
June 3rd, 2024  
Well spotted and captured, it looks fabulous.
June 3rd, 2024  
Well spotted - a great shot for the word of the day !
June 3rd, 2024  
