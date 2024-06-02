Sign up
Previous
Photo 617
Find a Butterfly (2)
Well, I found a few butterflies in my archives, this one is my favourite taken at the The Sculpture Park nr. Churt, Surrey
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
5
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2262
photos
172
followers
196
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th August 2022 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflies
,
june24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Colourful. Did you mean Churt? It’s a sculpture park with an eclectic selection of sculptures.
June 2nd, 2024
Karen
ace
Very pretty colours! I particularly like the top one, the purple-hued butterfly.
June 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delightful
June 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Well done! What a great find.
June 2nd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely thing to have in your garden!
June 2nd, 2024
