Find a Butterfly (2) by rensala
Photo 617

Find a Butterfly (2)

Well, I found a few butterflies in my archives, this one is my favourite taken at the The Sculpture Park nr. Churt, Surrey
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely
Colourful. Did you mean Churt? It’s a sculpture park with an eclectic selection of sculptures.
June 2nd, 2024  
Karen
Very pretty colours! I particularly like the top one, the purple-hued butterfly.
June 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Very delightful
June 2nd, 2024  
Mags
Well done! What a great find.
June 2nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles
Lovely thing to have in your garden!
June 2nd, 2024  
