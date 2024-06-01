Previous
Hug a Tree (1)
Photo 616

Hug a Tree (1)

I really wish I had hugged this one
1st June 2024

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
168% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
It is definitely thriving maybe it has had lots of hugs already
June 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful! Nicely framed by the castle towers
June 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great shaped tree.
June 2nd, 2024  
