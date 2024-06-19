Sign up
Photo 634
Weather (19)
Blue skies all day and temperatures in the upper 20s. Who’s not to like. And il Duomo a good subject for my weather backdrop today.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
weather
,
architecture
,
milan
,
june24words
Karen
ace
Terrific shot of this magnificent scene. I just love all those turrets.
June 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful building with its amazing architecture..
June 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s sooo beautiful…
June 19th, 2024
