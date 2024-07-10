Previous
Moving/Still (10) by rensala
Photo 655

Moving/Still (10)

Bridegroom and mum having fun
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like a scene from a movie
July 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
You go to some great weddings! Super capture.
July 10th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Loving this. such joyful expressions and great movement. Excellent. Fav.
July 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Magical capture.
July 10th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A great shot.
July 10th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is superb Renee , love the colours , the happiness , the joy , the movement and movement blurrrrrr
July 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So beautiful, all those lovely frocks ❤️
July 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture of this great reception capture! So many lovely wedding guest dresses! 👗
July 10th, 2024  
