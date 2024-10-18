Previous
Oblong (18) by rensala
Photo 753

Oblong (18)

Lots of lovely oblong chocolates - we bought just the one and had it for dessert during one of the breaks
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Oh yum
October 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
The best oblong!
October 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I hope that there was enough to share.
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise