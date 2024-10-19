Previous
Carp in Water (19) by rensala
Carp in Water (19)

The lake at Glyndebourne was full of carp
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely
They look quite big.
October 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Great colors
October 19th, 2024  
L. H.
Love this! Fav! Can I ask what editing you used?
October 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@prettycheeses thank you so much - very little editing, just increased the ‘black point’ to add depth to the colour ’
October 19th, 2024  
L. H.
@rensala Fabulous! I really enjoy your photos.
October 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@prettycheeses thank you, I really like your current series too. Hope you are enjoying 365
October 19th, 2024  
