Previous
Photo 953
Carp in Water (19)
The lake at Glyndebourne was full of carp
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2676
photos
174
followers
193
following
261% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th October 2024 3:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water
,
carp
Susan Wakely
ace
They look quite big.
October 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great colors
October 19th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Love this! Fav! Can I ask what editing you used?
October 19th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@prettycheeses
thank you so much - very little editing, just increased the ‘black point’ to add depth to the colour ’
October 19th, 2024
L. H.
ace
@rensala
Fabulous! I really enjoy your photos.
October 19th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@prettycheeses
thank you, I really like your current series too. Hope you are enjoying 365
October 19th, 2024
