Photo 951
Dripping Water (17)
Art Groyo Week 2 - today, we saw Lauren Halsey’s first solo exhibition in the UK, transforms the Serpentine South Gallery into an immersive ‘Funk garden’ that responds to the building’s location in Kensington Gardens.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
water
,
london
,
art
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks to be an interesting exhibition.
October 17th, 2024
