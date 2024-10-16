Sign up
Photo 966
A little bit of sunshine
… in my garden today with this lovely Marigold … with a little help to immortalise it from the Brushstroke App
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
flower
Kartia
ace
I like the edit, Marigolds are so cheerful.
October 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful edit ! fav
October 16th, 2024
