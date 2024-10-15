Sign up
Photo 965
St Katherine’s Church, Regents Park
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
7
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2664
photos
173
followers
193
following
264% complete
View this month »
12
7
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro
15th October 2024 5:15pm
church
london
autumn
steeples
Barb
ace
Lovely!
October 15th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very nice. They are almost identical, even the whiteish band. I know they are supposed to be!
October 15th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Lovely tones, especially on black
October 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking spires.
October 15th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
🤣@illinilass
October 15th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
October 15th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely scene and composition
October 15th, 2024
