Flower (15) by rensala
Photo 660

Flower (15)

We’ve come home to lavender in full bloom in both front and back gardens. The bees are feasting. I had a little play with the edit.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
July 15th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh great effect
July 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
July 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun edit
July 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Love the light and color
July 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous color!
July 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice focus
July 15th, 2024  
