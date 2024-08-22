Words (22)

Sign up
Photo 698
We ate with friends in a lovely pub/restaurant today for lunch. Loved this lamp and took the shot, then caught the words behind them😊 plus no doubt lots of words in those books too
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Camera
22nd August 2024 3:12pm
Tags
lamp
words
august24words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and it is a beautiful looking lamp.
August 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Really nice find! Pretty lamp and prefect image for words, as well!
August 22nd, 2024
