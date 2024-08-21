Sign up
Photo 697
Lumpy
… as in pillow. Best I can do today.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st August 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lumpy
,
august24words
Susan Wakely
ace
But is it still comfy?
August 21st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
They all seem to get to a stage when they're past their best but we can't get rid of them just yet!
August 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@busylady
correct
August 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
yup
August 21st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh good one Renee! I hadn’t thought of that, even changed the sheets and washed the mattress cover today!
August 21st, 2024
Kathy
ace
Smooshy pillow. Hope it can be punched or patted into a comfortable thickness.
August 21st, 2024
