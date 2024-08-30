(Almost) Squares (30)

Previous
At the airport, off to Toronto for my sister’s 80th. Still trying to get my head round that (as is she!)
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Annie D ace
have fun!
August 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot and image! Safe travels and have a wonderful time.
August 30th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha...yes indeed. My sister hit her 80th this year too......we were both shocked !
August 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely shapes, angles and light. Have a great time!
August 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Safe travels, Happy Birthday to your sister. With luck 4 more years and I’ll be there! Seems impossible.
August 30th, 2024  
