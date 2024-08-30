Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 705
(Almost) Squares (30)
At the airport, off to Toronto for my sister’s 80th. Still trying to get my head round that (as is she!)
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2528
photos
175
followers
196
following
193% complete
View this month »
698
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
Latest from all albums
919
703
901
704
902
920
705
903
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th August 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
airport
,
squares
,
august24words
Annie D
ace
have fun!
August 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot and image! Safe travels and have a wonderful time.
August 30th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha...yes indeed. My sister hit her 80th this year too......we were both shocked !
August 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely shapes, angles and light. Have a great time!
August 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Safe travels, Happy Birthday to your sister. With luck 4 more years and I’ll be there! Seems impossible.
August 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close