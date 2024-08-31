Sign up
Previous
Photo 706
Artistic (31)
It’s been a fun month, thank you so much for all your lovely comments
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
flowers
,
calendar
,
abstract
,
artistic
,
august24words
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful month of abstracts!
September 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice month
September 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I really like your calendar!
September 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Great job! It's a gorgeous calendar.
September 1st, 2024
