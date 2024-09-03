Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 709
jigSAW (3)
Best I can do for the word today! For jigsaw lovers, this is the place for you. Literally hundreds of puzzles right up to 18,000 pieces! An absolute treasure trove in St Jacob’s, Ontario.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
5
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2540
photos
174
followers
195
following
194% complete
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
905
923
707
924
708
906
907
709
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Tags
jigsaw
,
saw
,
sept24words
Kathy
ace
Wow. I don't think I've ever seen so many. What a find.
September 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@randystreat
- and this is only half of what was there!
September 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My grandson would love tbis
September 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! I would be in there a long time looking. Love puzzles.
September 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
September 3rd, 2024
