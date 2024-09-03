Previous
jigSAW (3) by rensala
Photo 709

jigSAW (3)

Best I can do for the word today! For jigsaw lovers, this is the place for you. Literally hundreds of puzzles right up to 18,000 pieces! An absolute treasure trove in St Jacob’s, Ontario.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Renee Salamon

Kathy ace
Wow. I don't think I've ever seen so many. What a find.
September 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@randystreat - and this is only half of what was there!
September 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
My grandson would love tbis
September 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! I would be in there a long time looking. Love puzzles.
September 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
September 3rd, 2024  
