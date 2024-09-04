Previous
Slow (4) by rensala
Photo 710

Slow (4)

Yesterday in St Jacob’s, Ontario. You don’t see many of these on the road.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

Photo Details

Wow! The horse has a beautiful strut!
September 5th, 2024  
Great pic!
We used to live in Conestogo ON just few miles from St Jacobs
September 5th, 2024  
Absolutely fun
September 5th, 2024  
