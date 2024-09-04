Sign up
Previous
Photo 710
Slow (4)
Yesterday in St Jacob’s, Ontario. You don’t see many of these on the road.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
3
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2544
photos
174
followers
195
following
194% complete
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
708
906
925
907
709
926
908
710
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd September 2024 2:15pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
slow
,
carriage
,
horse-drawn
,
sept24words
Mags
ace
Wow! The horse has a beautiful strut!
September 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great pic!
We used to live in Conestogo ON just few miles from St Jacobs
September 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely fun
September 5th, 2024
We used to live in Conestogo ON just few miles from St Jacobs