Previous
Photo 713
Season (7)
It’s coming up to that time of the year. The leaves are only just turning here in Ontario but I did find this display in a store today which helped me out with today’s word
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
season
sept24words
Lisa Brown
ace
So vibrant
September 8th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely fall colours!
September 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It's coming
September 8th, 2024
365 Project
close