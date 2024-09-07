Previous
Season (7) by rensala
Photo 713

Season (7)

It’s coming up to that time of the year. The leaves are only just turning here in Ontario but I did find this display in a store today which helped me out with today’s word
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
So vibrant
September 8th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely fall colours!
September 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It's coming
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise