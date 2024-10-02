Object (2)

Previous
It’s the Jewish New Year’s Eve tonight. One of our traditions is to eat a round rather than a braided ‘challah’, which represents continuity, the wheel of the seasons and I guess the ‘circle of life’to quote Disney
Mags ace
Looking so yummy!
October 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yumm.
October 2nd, 2024  
